Are You Making This Common Hair Mask Mistake?

Using a hair mask seems pretty self-explanatory: Massage it in while you're showering and rinse it out a couple minutes later, right? Wrong.

"The biggest mistake I see people making when applying a hair mask is that they aren't evenly saturating their hair," shares celeb hairstylist Riawna Capri. We'll be the first to admit that we're usually in such a hurry that we tend to rush the application, probably missing some strands in the process. Luckily, Riawna's favorite mask, L'Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Damage Erasing Balm, is super-efficient (working its magic in just three minutes), so being crunched for time won't be an issue.

However, if you have any intention of having shiny, glossy locks on par with Irina Shayk on the red carpet, you better listen up.