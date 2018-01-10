Are You Making This Common Hair Mask Mistake?

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Using a hair mask seems pretty self-explanatory: Massage it in while you're showering and rinse it out a couple minutes later, right? Wrong.
"The biggest mistake I see people making when applying a hair mask is that they aren't evenly saturating their hair," shares celeb hairstylist Riawna Capri. We'll be the first to admit that we're usually in such a hurry that we tend to rush the application, probably missing some strands in the process. Luckily, Riawna's favorite mask, L'Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Damage Erasing Balm, is super-efficient (working its magic in just three minutes), so being crunched for time won't be an issue.
However, if you have any intention of having shiny, glossy locks on par with Irina Shayk on the red carpet, you better listen up.
"Most people go wrong by taking the mask and slapping it on the top of their head, which won't get all of your hair," explains the pro. Instead, Riawna recommends starting at the nape of your neck (to get those baby hairs that need attention most) and working your way up.
"These short pieces are typically brittle and broken from things like working out and putting your hair in rubber bands, so you definitely don't want to miss them," explains the expert.
Once you've worked your way up from the nape of the neck to the roots up top, your hair should be fully layered with product. But just because the mask is on there doesn't mean it's fully saturating every last lock. "You can't physically coat every single hair strand with product by using your fingers alone," elaborates Riawna.
The fix: Use a shower-friendly fine-tooth comb to brush out. Not only does this delicately rid your hair of any tangles, it distributes product all over, which will eventually be the reason your post-blowout hair looks ultra-shiny.
Yeah, you're ready for your close-up.