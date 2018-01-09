NeNe Leakes Will "Never" Make Up With Kim Zolciak-Biermann: "There's No Possibility"

NeNe Leakes is opening up about Real Housewives of Atlanta and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
The Bravo co-stars have been in a feud for months and now NeNe is speaking out about the possibility of them ever becoming friends again.
"No...there's no possibility, none, it's a never for me, OK?" NeNe told E! News during an exclusive interview this week in New York City. "And people say to never say never, there's nothing that I need to ever discuss with her, ever. It will never, ever, ever, work, ever. And I've been saying this to these people for a very long time."
NeNe went on to say, "I really do think that Kim thinks that a feud with me is just gonna be great and it's gonna be great news, but for me, I don't want that. It could be great news for us to be great friends and they can be like, 'Oh my Gosh, you guys are getting along this season, this is great news too.' But I don't think she sees it that way, I think she feels like she needs to battle with me."
The Real Housewives star also opened up about using her platform to raise awareness for important causes during the interview with us.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
