Kendall Jenner Was a Huge Fan-Girl Behind the Scenes at the Globes

Even supermodels fan-girl some times.

In honor of the 2018 Golden Globes, Kendall Jenner accompanied Vogue's Style Editor Edward Barsamian and his camera. The impeccably dressed duo documented every noteworthy moment before, during and after the ceremony, and the resulting footage has both LOL moments and awe-inducing scenes.

Perhaps the most epic part of the video includes Kendall's Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, which look like a fairy tale, realized. The strapless, black beauty features a lot of tulle and falls just above her knees, revealing her sparkling high heels. The back of the dress has a cascading train that gracefully moves as the star walks down the red carpet. While we marveled at the sensational gown on the carpet, we couldn't appreciate it in its full glory until we watched the video (thank us later).