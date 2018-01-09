The Post-Split Bounce Back: How Angelina Jolie, Anna Faris, Jennifer Garner and More Hit the Reset Button After Breakup

Though interest in what Garner was up to never ceased, as she and Affleck settled into a co-parenting routine and were still spotted together frequently, he was the one making most of the headlines—which, while some of the news couldn't have been easy to have public, such as when he checked back into rehab in early 2017, once again allowed her more freedom to get used to the new normal. Some more recent additions to the Jen Garner day-to-day include her decision to finally join Instagram in September and an intense new fitness routine, which she offered a peek at in October.

"Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady," she began, adding, "Take one mama ADD daily dose 1 hr @bodybysimone, 1.5 hr Stunt Team, 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy."

Along with adding half a dozen film credits to her IMDb page since her split, including Tribes of Palos Verdes, in which she plays a woman whose husband cheats—a role she acknowledged was "cathartic"; her Capitol One commercials are still in heavy rotation and she sits on the board of Save the Children, having worked with the charity for the past decade. Because some things are always a good idea.

"My own kids are still small, and I want them to see how much their dad and I care about this type of work. It should be a priority for everyone to make sure that early education is taken seriously—it can make a huge difference in the trajec­tory of a child's life. Helping these families is the most re­warding thing in the world," she told InStyle last year.

Still, Garner has said that getting divorced (she finally filed last April) and having to hit restart wasn't what she wanted. But she's making it work, most convincingly.

"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," she told news.com.au in November. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'" At the time Garner said she and Affleck would be spending Thanksgiving and Christmas together with the kids (which they did). We get along really well and it's not an issue. We are friends; we can manage it."