Watch Luis Fonsi's Daughter Dance to His Song "Échame La Culpa"

Luis Fonsi's family loves his hits!
Just ask his daughter Mikaela who is a fan of her father's latest hit with Demi Lovato "Échame La Culpa." The clan started the year off right by vacationing in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. While enjoying the picture-perfect beaches, Fonsi's eldest child with wife Águeda López put on an impromptu performance with friends, and of course, it was to her dad's song.
All four girls did the same choreography, as we see Mikaela with a striped two-piece bathing suit.
Just check out their adorable dance moves for the chorus!
Fonsi told us in 2017 that his biggest fan is his daughter.
"My daughter loves it. My daughter is my number one fan. She has always been incredibly supportive, and she tells like it is and how it is," the father of two says. "She's very proud. She's at that age where she now understands what her dad does for a living, and I don't think she got it last year. It's cool. We're going through a very interesting transition. It's fun."
While on vacation, the singer enjoyed golfing, diving into a crystal-clear lagoon, and utterly relaxing pool and beach days.
The days off were much needed because 2017 was an action-packed year for the star who had global success with "Despacito" and is still a resident of the charts with "Échame La Culpa."
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!