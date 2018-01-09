Katy Perry: Keeping My Personal Life Private Is Like "Walking a Tightrope"

With more Instagram followers than the entire United Kingdom, it's safe to say Katy Perry and privacy don't exactly go hand in hand.

Most places the international pop star goes, she's hoarded by cameras and excited fans. Still, in the midst of all of the noise, the 33-year-old has managed to keep certain elements of her live out of the spotlight.

So, how does the American Idol judge manage to maintain privacy given her worldwide stardom?

"It's really like walking a tightrope," she told reporters following a TCA panel for American Idol on Monday. "You don't have to answer any question. You're not under oath, and even when you are, you know. So, you don't have to answer questions and you don't have to leave breadcrumbs all over social media if you don't want to. But, some people do that and need that and it's a tool and all that stuff."