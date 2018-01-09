Tonya Harding Threatens to Walk Out of Tense Piers Morgan Interview

Tonya Harding nearly walked off the show Good Morning Britain after getting into a heated discussion with Piers Morgan.

Harding has been conducting several interviews with various news outlets following the release of I, Tonya—a film that recounts the famous attack on Nancy Kerrigan that resulted in Harding's ban from U.S. figure skating.

During Monday's episode of the morning show, Morgan accused Harding of now trying to play the victim by telling her side of the story.

"Maybe it suits you to play the victim," he said, "but I think the victim in all of this wasn't you. It was Nancy Kerrigan who had her Olympic dream shattered quite literally in her legs."

Harding then responded, "Thank you so much. I appreciate being on your show, but I think I'm going to have to say have a good night."