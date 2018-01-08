Which Golden Globes 2018 Trend Would You Try IRL?

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Was a Huge Fan-Girl Behind the Scenes at the Globes

ESC: Leave-In Conditioner, News Segment

This Leave-In Conditioner Is the Secret to Classic Hollywood Waves

Mudbound, Mary J. Blige

2018 BAFTA Film Awards Snubs and Surprises: The Post, Mudbound and Female Directors Shut Out

When it comes to the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, we can all agree on one thing: There was plenty of fashion and beauty inspiration to be served.

But just because Lily James' ruffle gown or Chris Hemsworth's brocade tux stun in front of the camera, doesn't mean they're wearable in everyday life. But, then again, how do you really know unless you give said look a whirl?

We're not suggesting that you start sporting formal wear on the regular, but why not kick off 2018 with some celeb-status risks?

For instance, would you rather give red or pink lipstick a go? 

Click through and tell us: Which trend would you try yourself?

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.