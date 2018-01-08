Which Golden Globes 2018 Trend Would You Try IRL?

When it comes to the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, we can all agree on one thing: There was plenty of fashion and beauty inspiration to be served.

But just because Lily James' ruffle gown or Chris Hemsworth's brocade tux stun in front of the camera, doesn't mean they're wearable in everyday life. But, then again, how do you really know unless you give said look a whirl?

We're not suggesting that you start sporting formal wear on the regular, but why not kick off 2018 with some celeb-status risks?