Margot Robbie Reveals She's Ready to Switch Up Her Career

Margot Robbie wants to take her career behind the camera.

The I, Tonya actress covers the latest issue of ELLE magazine in which she looks back at some of the highlights of her career as well as looks toward what her future may hold...

Directing.

"I still love acting," she explained. "But I've spent the last 10 years on a film set, and I realized that if I am pouring my heart and soul into a film, I want to be one of those voices in the conversation making decisions."

And speaking of pouring her heart into her career, Robbie has seen lots of nods this awards season for playing Tonya Harding in I, Tonya—acknowledgment that was well deserved.