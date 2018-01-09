Lisa Rinna's Daughters Reveal the Very Unique Way She Taught Them About Sex in This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sneak Peek

There's preparing your children for the world as a parent and then there's...this.

In this sneak peek of the next new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, exclusive to E! News, Lisa Rinna and her daughters prove that mother may know best, but maybe she shouldn't share everything she knows.

During their trip to Tokyo with Erika Girardi, Lisa's older daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin lets slip at dinner that she learned more than she bargained for from reading what she refers to as her mom's "sex book," causing a stunned Erika to nearly spit out her drink in surprise.