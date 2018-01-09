Inside Ricky Martin's Beverly Hills Home With His Fiancé Jwan Yosef and Their Twins

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Tue., Jan. 9, 2018 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Meghan Markle, Instagram

Meghan Markle Deletes Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Yolanda Hadid, The Wendy Williams Show

Yolanda Hadid Confirms She's Dating a New Man: ''I'm Very Much in Love''

Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle Bent the Royal Fashion Rules With Her First Official Outfit of 2018

Ricky Martin is opening the doors of his Beverly Hills home he shares with Fiancé Jwan Yosef and their nine-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo

The singer tells Architectural Digest that he and the Syrian-born Swedish artist met in London two years ago and shortly after Yosef joined him and his sons as they traveled all over the globe for Martin's One World Tour. 

"Tino and Matteo were born on the road. They're used to spending two weeks in one place and then moving on," Martin says. "Our kids are stable when we are together. Wherever we happen to be, that's home."

Watch

Ricky Martin Talks Versace at 2018 Golden Globes

Martin tells the AD cameras that they visited over 20 homes in only three days until they picked this blissful, modern home.

Photos

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

Ricky Martin, AD, Architectural Digest, Jwan Yosef, Matteo Martin, Valentino Martin

Architectural Digest, Trevor Tondro

"We were considering living in London or New York City, but then we decided to rent in Los Angeles for a month, to get a feel for the vibe. L.A. totally caught us off guard—we loved it. By the end of the month, we knew we wanted to be here," Yosef explains.

Ricky Martin, AD, Architectural Digest, Jwan Yosef, Matteo Martin, Valentino Martin

Architectural Digest, Trevor Tondro

The home was designed by acclaimed midcentury architect Gregory Ain for psychiatrist Fred Feldman and his wife Elaine in 1953. 

Martin and Yosef are both art collectors, and their home exudes just that. There is plenty of the artist's work featured throughout the walls of their different rooms. 

"Even though the house has been greatly expanded over the years, we still wanted to respect its original vision--the clean lines, the openness, and the sense of calm," Ricky says. 

The couple enlisted the help of AD100 designer Nate Berkus with only two months before their move-in- date. 

"We weren't interested in a completely decorated home with a specific look done to the last detail. We wanted to get the basics covered so it would be comfortable for us and the kids, but we left plenty of room for the house to grow and evolve in the years to come," Yosef explains. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ricky Martin , Home , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.