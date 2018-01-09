Lucy Hale's Home Burglarized: $15,000 Worth of Items Stolen

Lucy Hale was the victim of a home invasion last week.

E! News can confirm that the 28-year-old Pretty Little Liars star's house in the San Fernando Valley was recently robbed. According to TMZ, Hale's house was burglarized on Friday, Jan. 5, early in the morning. The site reports that the robber entered Hale's house by breaking one of her windows and proceeded to steal over $15,000 worth of purses and jewelry.

Luckily, Hale wasn't home at the time of the robbery, TMZ reports.

But it looks like the actress isn't letting the robbery get her spirits down, just yesterday she posted on Instagram about attending the TCAs for her upcoming CW show, Life Sentence.