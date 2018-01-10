A Revenge Body Participant's Struggle to Come Out to His Family Led to Major Weight Gain

Mayank has been living a lie and it's led to some major struggles with his weight.

In this clip from Sunday's Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Mayank, a Hollywood writer who has yet to tell his family he's gay.

"None of my family in India knows and I don't think they'll ever know," Mayank revealed. "I started eating a lot because I was emotional about it. I just felt very uncomfortable and very bad and just turning to food."

When asked about who he wants to reveal himself to, Mayank said he's doing this for his parents, namely his dad.