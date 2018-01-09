5 Badass Moments From the New Black Panther Trailer

Bow down to King T'Challa!

During the 2018 National Championship Game on ESPN Monday night, fans were treated to a special look at Marvel Studios' latest movie, Black Panther, hitting theaters nationwide Feb. 16. Still mourning the death of his father, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. Inevitably, he is drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of his people and the world in jeopardy.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther also stars Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Forest Whitaker and Letitia Wright. Jordan's character, Erik "Killmonger" Stevens, is a Wakandan exile turned American black-ops soldier—and he's hell-bent on overthrowing T'Challa's reign. "I want your weapons, your secrets," he says in the trailer. "It's all mine now."

Umm, not so fast...

Below, E! News breaks down the five most badass moments in the new trailer. While some moments were featured in previous trailers, they're no less badass now than they were then:

Black Panther

YouTube

1. Fighting Like Cats and Dogs

In the dark of the night, T'Challa pounces on a bunch of bad guys like it's NBD.

Black Panther

YouTube

2. Fanning the Flames

A jealous Killmonger is all fired up—but will his blind rage be his blind spot?

Black Panther

YouTube

3. Missing the Point

No one can wield a spear quite like Okoye (Gurira).

Black Panther

YouTube

4. The Cat's Meow

An armored catsuit really suits Killmonger.

Black Panther

YouTube

5. Hell on Wheels

T'Challa stops traffic—literally—by ripping a tire off a moving car.

Boseman and Gurira's characters will return in Avengers: Infinity War, premiering May 4.

