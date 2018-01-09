2018 BAFTA Film Awards Nominees and Host Announced

Natalie Dormer and Letitia Wright announced the nominees for the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards in London Tuesday, just two days after Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes. Joanna Lumley was also named the new host for this year's ceremony, replacing Stephen Fry, who said last week he was stepping down. The Shape of Water received the most nominations (12), trailed closely by Darkest Hour (nine), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (nine), Blade Runner 2049 (eight) and Dunkirk (eight).

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Film

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director

Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve

Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh