John Goodman Didn't Really Care How Roseanne Resurrected Dan Connor for ABC's Revival

"In the original series, I always wanted to have the tenth year so I could do exactly what I did in these nine [episodes,] which was to finish and complete the story of this family," she admitted. "So, I always had that in my head that that was how it would go, and so I'm very happy we got a tenth season and we got to do that."

When pressed on the fact that the original finale did, however, make clear that Dan had died following his heart attack at Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) wedding in season eight, she challenged that assertion: "Did it?"

"In the third episode of Roseanne, Dan builds Roseanne a writing room and Roseanne is a writer," she added. "So that's always what I wanted to do and what I had in mind for the completion of the tenth season."