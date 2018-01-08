Did President Donald Trump Just Forget the Words to the National Anthem?

President Donald Trump suffered the first fumble of the night when he appeared to momentarily forget the national anthem.

Trump attended Monday evening's College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta, where he was joined by country music group Zac Brown Band and a gospel choir to lead the anthem.

But when the camera panned to POTUS—a hand over his heart and American flag pinned to his lapel—some social media users pointed out that Trump seemed to have either flubbed the lyrics and made a messy recovery, or had forgotten the national anthem all together.

"It looked like Donald Trump just kept repeating 'applesauce' during the National Anthem," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "Trump was mouthing some words during parts of the national anthem, but it was unclear what he was saying. He didn't open mouth during other parts."