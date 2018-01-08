Will Katy Perry Be American Idol's New Simon Cowell? "I Can't Be Mean 'Cause I'm a Woman"

This is American Idol...making a comeback!

ABC's revival of American Idol is coming on March 11 and the new judging panel, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, is determined to give America its new star...but it wouldn't have happened if Ryan Seacrest, who hosted all 15 previous seasons, didn't return.

"We can't do the show with Ryan," executive producer Trish Kinane said at the 2018 Winter TCA Press Tour on Monday. "Ryan has been there right from the beginning and it wouldn't be the same without him."