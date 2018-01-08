The Bachelor Guest Rachel Zoe Reveals Valentine's Day Must-Haves

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Is your Valentine's Day outfit worthy of a rose?
Tonight, on the newest episode of The Bachelor, designer Rachel Zoe is heating things up with style. The fashion icon is surprising Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and one of his lucky ladies with a styling session, courtesy of the Rachel Zoe Collection.
"Arie was a gentleman," Rachel told E! News after her on-set visit. "He was very thoughtful and genuinely interested in helping [his date] choose the perfect outfit. It was sweet."
As an industry vet, the designer knows how to create awe-inspiring looks, and now she's spreading the love, helping these romantic hopefuls fill their wardrobe dreams.
Even better: She's sharing her top tips with E! News, so your Valentine's Day outfit will be worthy of a dozen roses!
Tip #1: Avoid looking like you tried too hard
"You want to wear something comfortable and effortless," the designer revealed. "The goal it to be the best version of yourself and appear as though you didn't try too hard."
Tip #2: Create balance
"If you're comfortable with showing skin, focus on one area," she suggested. "If you show your legs, be more conservative with your upper body and vise versa."
Tip #3: Use accessories to show you're a little unpredictable
Keep them on their toes! "Adding an unexpected bag or piece of jewelry can instantly elevate your look and add a touch of glamour," the style icon urged.
Tip #4: Don't forget mints!
Rachel's purse checklist: cell phone, lipstick, beauty blotters and a pack of gum or mints.
Check out the dresses from tonight's Bachelor episode that the designer calls date night must-haves!
Rachel's jacket from her guest appearance on The Bachelor: Emilia Paillette Embroidered Bomber Jacket, $495
Cecilia Fluid Sequin Gown, Now $357
Esmeralda Long-Sleeve Beaded Gown, Now $657
Pollux Sequin Gown, Now $276
Watch the new episode of The Bachelor tonight on ABC at 8pm/7pm C!
