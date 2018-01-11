Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Next stop on the 2018 award season train? The 23rd Critics' Choice Awards, but of course. 

Less than a week after the curtain closed on the 2018 Golden Globes, Hollywood returns for the annual ceremony honoring the best of the best of both film and television achievement. Decided by members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) and held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards will be hosted by Olivia Munn

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot is set to receive the 2018 #SeeHer Award for her boundary-pushing performance in Wonder Woman. As far as nominations go, The Shape of Water leads with 14.

Check back here for the complete winner's list, which will be updating in real time when the Critics' Choice Awards broadcasts live on the CW starting at 8 p.m. tonight.

Best Picture

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

WINNER: The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

WINNER: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal, Stronger

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour 

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Patrick Stewart, Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Young Actor/Actress

Mckenna Grace, Gifted

Dafne Keen, Logan

WINNER: Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

Millicent Simmonds, Wonderstruck

Jacob Tremblay, Wonder

Best Acting Ensemble

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Mudbound

The Post

WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Animated Feature

The Breadwinner

Coco

Despicable Me 3

The LEGO Batman Movie

Loving Vincent

Best Action Movie

Baby Driver

Logan

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

WINNER: Wonder Woman

Best Comedy

WINNER: The Big Sick

The Disaster Artist

Girls Trip

I, Tonya

Lady Bird 

Best Actor in a Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Ragnarok

Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) 

Best Actress in a Comedy

Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Zoe Kazan, The Big Sick

WINNER: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes 

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie

Blade Runner 2049

WINNER: Get Out

It

The Shape of Water 

Best Foreign Language Film

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

The Square

Thelma 

Best Original Screenplay

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

WINNER: Jordan Peele, Get Out 

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, Mudbound

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad and Stephen Chbosky, Wonder

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Call Me By Your Name

Best Production Design

WINNER: Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin, The Shape of Water

Jim Clay and Rebecca Alleway, Murder on the Orient Express

Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis, Dunkirk

Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast

Mark Tildesley and Véronique Melery, Phantom Thread 

Best Editing

Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar, The Post

WINNER: Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

WINNER: Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Best Costume Design

Renée April, Blade Runner 2049

WINNER: Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Lindy Hemming, Wonder Woman

Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water 

Best Hair and Makeup

Beauty and the Beast

WINNER: Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Wonder 

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Thor: Ragnarok

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Song

"Evermore," Beauty and the Beast

"Mystery of Love," Call Me by Your Name

"Remember Me," Coco

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman 

Best Score

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Dario Marianelli, Darkest Hour

Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, Blade Runner 2049

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Wonder Woman

Best Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

Hank Azaria, Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Randall Park, Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, The Good Place (NBC)

Alison Brie, GLOW (Netflix)

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Sutton Foster, Younger (TV Land)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Walton Goggins, Vice Principals (HBO)

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace (NBC)

Marc Maron, GLOW (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Ed O'Neill, Modern Family (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Jenifer Lewis, black-ish (ABC)

Alessandra Mastronardi, Master of None (Netflix)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Best Drama Series

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

WINNER: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Paul Giamatti, Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore, Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane, American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)

WINNER: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bobby Cannavale, Mr. Robot (USA)

Asia Kate Dillon, Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

WINNERDavid Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, American Gods (Starz)

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Cush Jumbo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Margo Martindale, Sneaky Pete (Amazon)

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)

Best Limited Series

American Vandal (Netflix)

WINNER: Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for TV

Flint (Lifetime)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jeff Daniels, Godless (Netflix)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)

Jack O'Connell, Godless (Netflix)

Evan Peters, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Bill Pullman, The Sinner (USA)

Jimmy Tatro, American Vandal (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Jessica Biel, The Sinner (USA)

Alana Boden, I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Johnny Flynn, Genius (National Geographic)

Benito Martinez, American Crime (ABC)

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis, Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King, American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Fargo (FX)

Best Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Harry

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Best Animated Series

Archer

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Danger & Eggs

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Best Unstructured Reality Series

Born This Way

Ice Road Truckers

Intervention

Live PD

Ride With Norman Reedus

Teen Mom

Best Structured Reality Series

The Carbonaro Effect

Fixer Upper

The Profit

Shark Tank

Undercover Boss

Who Do You Think You Are?

Best Reality Competition Series

America's Got Talent

Chopped

Dancing With the Stars

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

Best Reality Show Host

Ted Allen, Chopped

Tyra Banks, America's Got Talent

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars

Cat Deeley, So You Think You Can Dance

Joanna and Chip Gaines, Fixer Upper

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

