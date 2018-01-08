11 Standout Style Moments From 2018 Golden Globes After-Parties

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 4:51 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Beauty Tips, Golden Globe Awards 2018, Kendall Jenne

Beauty Tips We Learned on the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

ESC: Diane Kruger, Golden Globe Awards 2018

Diane Kruger's Golden Globes Dress: The Major Detail You Missed

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Halle Berry

Drugstore Beauty Products From the Golden Globes We Can Actually Afford

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

When it's time to party, it's time to play…with style, that is.

The stars hit the 2018 Golden Globes after-parties circuit in full fashion force. Even if they changed into more casual or comfortable ensembles, most celebs continued to wear black in support of the Time's Up movement. The post-Globes celebratory events included other famous faces that didn't attend the formal award show as well. Between the outfit changes and growing guest lists, there were so many more fashion and beauty moments to inspire our personal style.

From standout makeup looks, worn by Emily Ratajkowski and Jackie Cruz, to party outfits, as seen on Diane Kruger and Jamie Chung, these inspirations are worth bookmarking for your next big shindig.

Photos

Major Style Moments at Golden Globes 2018

Keep scrolling for 11 standout style and beauty moments from the Golden Globes after-parties.

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Kendall Jenner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

We love how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star matched with her model bud, Hailey Baldwin, in both sheer looks with ruffle details. Jenner kept the polka-dot detail going with legwear in the same pattern.

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Laverne Cox

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Laverne Cox

We were carried away with the Orange Is the New Black star's Blumera clutch, which was worn to the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Hailey Baldwin

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin

The model's pink-tinged topknot was in subtle contrast to her frilly, lace after-party dress.

Article continues below

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Jackie Cruz

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Jackie Cruz

Behind the Orange Is the New Black star's long fringe, you'll see really beautiful makeup courtesy of Smith & Cult beauty ambassador and makeup artist Elena Migliano. We're especially loving the muted purple shadows.

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Jamie Chung

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Jamie Chung

The Once Upon a Time star changed up her ensemble for the InStyle after-party, going from a dual-fabric strapless frock to a similar look with an asymmetrical hem and sans tulle.

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Taylor Hill

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Taylor Hill

Not only was the model's makeup and topknot on point, but her Messika by Gigi Hadid earrings perfectly complemented the high-neck dress.

Article continues below

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Vanessa Hudgens

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical alum looked like a Chanel gift box incarnate, styled by Natalie Saidi.

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Shay Mitchell

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Shay Mitchell

Jumpsuits were seemingly the name of the style game at the Golden Globes after-parties, and while Shay's was stunning, we couldn't get over her edgy hair, created by Alterna Haircare brand ambassador Andrew Fitzsimons. Liberally apply Caviar Omega+ Dry Oil Mist throughout and seal with hairspray to get the same look.

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Emily Ratajkowski

Paul Archuleta/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The eyes have it! Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artistry Ambassador and celeb makeup artist Hung Vanngo created a statement eye look on the beauty using a suede red eyeliner and rich red shadows from the brand's Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Scandalust.

Article continues below

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Malin Akerman

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Malin Akerman

The Zhivago velvet, flared jumpsuit the actress wore to the Showtime party is already sold out!

ESC: Golden Globe Awards 2018, After Parties, Diane Kruger

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

The Golden Globe winner changed out of her epic Prada gown into something more comfortable—an Alexander McQueen deconstructed lace top, black pants and Christian Louboutin heels. It's an A-list party outfit if we've ever seen one.

RELATED ARTICLE: Golden Globes 2018: All the Stars Who Wore Black

RELATED ARTICLE: Drugstore Beauty Products From the Golden Globes We Can Actually Afford

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," today at 6 p.m. in CA

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emily Ratajkowski , Diane Kruger , Jamie Chung , Vanessa Hudgens , Shay Mitchell , Hailey Baldwin , Malin Akerman , Laverne Cox , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Fashion , Beauty , Red Carpet , 2018 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.