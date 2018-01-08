Bella Thorne Posts Tearful Video, Defends Herself After Sexual Abuse Account

Bella Thorne is appreciating her fans' support even more today.

Just one day after opening up about her past sexual abuse, the former Shake It Off star took to Instagram Stories and shared an emotional message with her supporters.

"I'm on Twitter reading about all the people sharing your sexual abuse stories with me from mine and I just want to say I'm really proud of all you guys," she said through tears. "I'm really proud."

Bella added, "Stay strong. Peace. I love you guys."

Before the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet kicked off, the 20-year-old took to Instagram and shared that she was molested as a child.