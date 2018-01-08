Milo Ventimiglia Admits He Fell Into the Pool at 2018 Golden Globes After-Party

Instagram
You know it's a good party when someone ends up in the pool.
When cameras stopped rolling at the 2018 Golden Globes, Hollywood's biggest stars kept the celebration going when they traveled to different after-parties.
Milo Ventimiglia found himself staying close by and stopped by HBO's festivities inside the Beverly Hilton.
During the star-studded party, word spread that someone accidently slipped and fell into the pool. So who was the guy? This is Milo's confession.
"Good time at the Globes tonight," the actor shared on Instagram Stories while holding a script. "Back home studying for tomorrow…and yes, I fell in the pool."
It was a good night for This Is Us as the NBC hit was nominated for Best TV Series, Drama. And while they lost out to The Handmaid's Tale, Sterling K. Brown was able to make history and pick up a big win for Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama.
He is the first African-American male actor to win in his category ever. Sterling would thank the show's creator as well as his wife for all of their support and encouragement.
"Congratulations Sterling, excited!" Milo added in his Instagram story. "And everyone else, great night!"
This Is Us returns with all-new episodes Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," today at 6 p.m. in CA