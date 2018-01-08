10 Moments You Missed at the 2018 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 2:10 PM

If you didn't catch the 2018 Golden Globes, you missed quite the night...

Not only was it an evening dedicated to the Time's Up movement, bringing celebrities from across the entertainment realm together in solidarity against gender inequality and sexual harassment, it also celebrated the men and women of Hollywood for their many achievements.

For example, Big Little Lies swept the night, winning in every category for which it was nominated—each time dedicating their awards to female empowerment and change.

Furthermore, Oprah Winfrey had a massive night, taking home the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, which she accepted with a brilliant and powerful speech, promising a "new day" to come for women.

And there's much more where that came from!

Check out the top 10 moments you missed last night by launching the video above.

