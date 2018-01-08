Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Denies Trying to Cash In on Royal Romance

Samantha Grant denied trying to cash-in on sister Meghan Markle's fairytale romance with her upcoming book.
The sibling addressed the allegation while appearing on the British TV show The Wright Stuff on Channel 5.
"I think the term 'cash-in' is a low blow," Grant told host MatthewWright. "I think any of us who have experiences and feelings, positive, warm, insightful or otherwise and we are able to share them apparently—I wouldn't say that we're cashing in because there's certainly a large audience and market of people who are interested and curious. So why not share information that is socially and historically valuable? I feel like it's kind of a service to do that."
Grant also defended the title of her book The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister and said it wasn't a "slamming tell-all."
"People have taken the title so literally, and I think that's so funny," she said. "I chose the title because I was more making a mockery of tabloids who, at one point, called my sister Princess Pushy. The opposite is true. And so I thought to make fun of that and illustrate that she really is not, I'm going to choose that title and run with it."
News of Grant's upcoming book broke in April. A source told E! News "Samantha Grant doesn't have a relationship with Meghan Markle and she never has." The source also claimed Grant only recently started identifying as Samantha Markle.
Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos
Meg's family(our family) is complete with sister, brother,aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it.
Grant told Wright she wasn't hurt by the prince's comment and that she interpreted it as her family not being able to celebrate the holidays together due to their busy lives.
"I think he was referring to the family being all in one place—children running around, a large gathering. It's lovely that she can have that," she said. "So, it was more a matter of timing and geography and getting together in one place than having a family per se."
She also claimed that her tweets were "very positive" and "taken far out of context."
Even though Grant claimed her father Thomas Markle will be the one walking Markle down the aisle, a source told E! News the actress hopes to have her mom Doria Ragland do the honor.