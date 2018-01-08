Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Denies Trying to Cash In on Royal Romance

Samantha Grant denied trying to cash-in on sister Meghan Markle's fairytale romance with her upcoming book.

The sibling addressed the allegation while appearing on the British TV show The Wright Stuff on Channel 5.

"I think the term 'cash-in' is a low blow," Grant told host Matthew Wright. "I think any of us who have experiences and feelings, positive, warm, insightful or otherwise and we are able to share them apparently—I wouldn't say that we're cashing in because there's certainly a large audience and market of people who are interested and curious. So why not share information that is socially and historically valuable? I feel like it's kind of a service to do that."