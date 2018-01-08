Miranda Kerr Debuts Baby Bump at InStyle's 2018 Golden Globes After-Party

A glowing Miranda Kerr posed for photos at InStyle's 2018 Golden Globes After-Party, baby bump in full view.

Making a statement in a leopard-print Balmain gown, Kerr stepped onto the red carpet for only the second time since announcing her pregnancy. Her first public appearance was last month and for that event the Aussie opted for roomier ensemble which kept her growing bump under wraps.

Kerr and husband, Evan Spiegel, Snapchat CEO and co-founder, made the announcement in November of last year. This will be Spiegel's first child and Kerr's second; she and ex-husband, Orlando Bloomare parents to son, Flynn.

Previously, when asked about Flynn becoming a big brother, Kerr told US Weekly, "Oh, he's very excited." She added, "we're just really excited to expand our family. "

Check out how Kerr spent her time at the InStyle bash and leading up to it...