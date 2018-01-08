Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley Lead Reunions at 2018 Golden Globes

At an event as star-studded as the 2018 Golden Globes, there's nothing quite like seeing a familiar face. So, imagine Ansel Elgort's surprise when he saw frequent co-star Shailene Woodley seated nearby. "She deserves all happiness in the world. To be in the same room at the Golden Globes with a woman who helped guide me early in my career when she was already a Golden Globe nominee was a surreal moment," Elgort wrote. "Life coming full circle."

Elgort shared a picture on Instagram, racking up thousands of likes in minutes. Jessica Chastain, meanwhile, arrived with her "red carpet date" Octavia Spencer, who was also a nominee in a separate category; the actresses formed a lasting bond years ago on the set of 2011's The Help.

Check out more red carpet reunions from the 75th Golden Globe Awards:

Ansel Elgort, Shailene Woodley

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Ansel Elgort & Shailene Woodley

Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars, The Divergent Series: Insurgent and The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Octavia Spencer, Jessica Chastain, 2018 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer & Jessica Chastain

The Help

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, 2018 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Dwayne Johnson & Gal Gadot

Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6

Emma Watson, Robert Pattinson, Golden Globes, 2018 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Emma Watson & Robert Pattinson

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

John Goodman, Roseanne Barr, 2018 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

John Goodman & Roseanne Barr

Roseanne

Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, 2018 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Geena Davis & Susan Sarandon

Thelma and Louise

Amy Poelher, Andy Samberg, 2018 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Amy Poehler & Andy Samberg

Saturday Night Live

Sarah Paulson, Amanda Peet, 2018 Golden Globes

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sarah Paulson & Amanda Peet

Jack & Jill

Sarah Jessica Parker, Hugh Grant, 2018 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Sarah Jessica Parker & Hugh Grant

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Jessica Chastain, Chris Hemsworth, 2018 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Jessica Chastain & Chris Hemsworth

The Huntsman: Winter's War

