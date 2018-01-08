Ian Somerhalder Suffered Two Wardrobe Malfunctions Before the 2018 Golden Globes

Ian Somerhalder had to skip the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram to tell his followers about his "crazy wardrobe day" on Sunday.

"Crazy wardrobe day... Moths ate my 1st Tux, then I ripped this one- so no red carpet for me with this amazing woman," the actor wrote alongside a photo of him and wife Nikki Reed kissing, taken by Lea Michele.

But it sounds like he still had a great time at the after-parties. "... Golden Globes is truly a fun time Goodnight ya'll. #TimesUp ;) Photo Cred @leamichele," he shared with his social media followers.