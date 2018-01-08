EXCLUSIVE!

Kelly Clarkson Had the Best Time at the 2018 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 10:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Who Is Winning Award Season?, 2018 Golden Globes

Who's Winning Award Season: The Good, the Bad and the Inspiring (so Far)

ESC: Kristin Cavallari, Golden Globes 2018 Beauty Diary

What It Really Takes to Get Kristin Cavallari Red Carpet-Ready

Ansel Elgort, Shailene Woodley

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley Lead Reunions at 2018 Golden Globes

Kelly Clarkson didn't need to take home a statue to have the best time at the 2018 Golden Globes.

The evening started on a high note when the "Love So Soft" singer met Meryl Streep and was completely starstruck. The American Idol winner had been chatting with Ryan Seacrest during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special when The Post actress caught her eye. After claiming she had been a fan of the actress since she was 8 years old, Clarkson met Streep and received an embrace on the cheek.

"Meryl Streep caressed my face on the red carpet, so that would probably be my favorite moment of life—other than childbirth, I'm supposed to do that," the "Stronger" singer later told E! News.

Photos

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

However, Streep wasn't the only celebrity Clarkson met during the show. The singer also met Steve Carell, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category for his work in Battle of the Sexes. Fans of Carell's film The 40-Year-Old Virgin may remember the scene where his character Andy calls out Clarkson's name while getting waxed. Carell tweeted a picture of the encounter along with the word "finally."

Still, the highlights didn't end there. While presenting the award for Best Original Song with Keith Urban, Clarkson and the country announced the winner by singing the results.

"That was Keith's idea," she told E! News. "I was nervous about it. I was like ‘Oh God! Of course, we're like the musicians doing it,' but it was fun because we're the musicians up there."

In addition, Clarkson raved about Oprah Winfrey's "amazing" acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award and spoke highly of Winfrey's many accomplishments.

"I love Oprah," she said. "Who doesn't love Oprah?"

 

Still, it wasn't a perfect evening. Clarkson hoped tea would be served at the award show and revealed she even brought her own sweetener.

"I didn't know if they'd serve tea, and I really wanted tea," she said after pulling the sweetener out of her dress pocket. "But they didn't serve tea, so I drank wine."

Watch the video to see Clarkson spill the tea on her first trip to the Golden Globes.

Like many celebrities, Clarkson wore black for the award show to show her support for Time's Up.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kelly Clarkson , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.