Princess Charlotte Smiles in First Day of Nursery School Photos

Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge
Today was Princess Charlotte's first day of school.
The 2-year-old tot began her academic career at Willcocks Nursery School in London on Monday.
Prince William and Kate Middleton shared pictures of the young pupil via Kensington Palace's Instagram account, and it looks like the proud mom was the one to snap the photos.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," the caption read. "The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."
Charlotte looked excited for the big day as she smiled on a staircase in a red coat. The young royal accessorized her first-day outfit with a red bow, pink backpack and scarf and red shoes.
Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge
Kensington Palace confirmed the young royal would attend the nursery school in mid December.
"We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte," the school said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."
Charlotte is sure to get lots of one-on-one attention while pursuing her studies. According to the school's website, there is one teacher for every eight students in the morning school. While attending school, she'll be studying subjects like reading, writing and math.
The school also comes with a large price tag. Morning school costs £3050.00 (approximately $4,100).
It was only a year ago that Prince George started his first day of nursery school. Unlike Charlotte, he attended Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk. The now 4-year-old tot wore an adorable blue coat and blue backpack for the big day. The young prince only attended classes there when his family resided at their Norfolk home; however, he did not attend the school when his family stayed at Kensington Palace.
George has since graduated and now attends Thomas's Battersea in the London borough of Wandsworth, England. Royal admirers will recall how William walked his nervous son to his first day of classes back in September. Unfortunately, Kate—who is pregnant with the couple's third child—was not able to join them as she was suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum—a severe form of morning sickness. The proud parents plan on welcoming the child in April 2018.
Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire
Hopefully, Charlotte's first day of school went just as well as George's did earlier this year. After dropping George off at Thomas's Battersea in September, William revealed his son's first day "went well" and that he had a "good day." He also joked he was thankful another parent had problems with their child, versus him.
"There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children, so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one!" he told coach Paul Simpson while attending a reception for the Under-20 soccer team after the drop-off. "It was really nice, actually. It's a nice school."