Pink to Perform the National Anthem at 2018 Super Bowl

Pink will kick off Super Bowl LII by performing the National Anthem. The NFL and NBC announced the news on Monday.
The "Beautiful Trauma" singer teased she had some big news on Twitter last week.
"I'm really looking forward to 2018," part of her tweet read. "I'm really excited about the Grammy's. Tour. Some other stuff that's a secret still and I can't wait til it's not a secret."
Pink joins an impressive group of singers who have performed the National Anthem at previous Super Bowl games, including Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Indina Menzel, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, and Garth Brooks.
However, the "What About Us" singer isn't the only celebrity set to take the Minneapolis stage this February. Justin Timberlake will perform during the halftime show. In addition, actor and director Alexandria Wailes will perform both the National Anthem and "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language.
It looks like 2018 is already off to a great start for Pink. In addition to performing at the Super Bowl, the "Just Like Fire" star is set to sing at the Grammys and tour across North America.
Still, 2017 will be tough to beat. After all, 2017 was the year she received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award (and gave an inspiring speech), released her album and gave an incredible performance at the American Music Awards.
So, Raise Your Glass to Pink for another incredible year.
