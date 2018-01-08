Heidi Klum, Issa Rae and More Stars Talk Supporting Time's Up at the 2018 Golden Globes: "Bye, Old Hollywood"

Heidi Klum, Lena Waithe, Issa Rae and more stars voiced their support for Time's Up while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes.

The celebrities stopped at E!'s Glambot and talked about what the movement means to them.

"Well, I love that all of the women are wearing black together," Klum said, donning her own symbol of solidarity. "We're all sticking together, and I'm loving it. Girl power!"

Waithe also voiced her support and said she was "honored" to take part in the movement.

"I'm so honored to be nominated with my cast from Master's of None, and I'm honored to be wearing black with all these amazing people because it's all about Time's Up: Time's Up on sexual harassment, racism, homophobia, transphobia—any sort of abuse in the workplace, it's done; it's dead," she said. "We're wearing black. We're at the funeral procession."