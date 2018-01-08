The Return of Roseanne: First Photos From ABC's Revival Features an Alive Dan, Nasty Woman Jackie and More

Roseanne returns to TV after 20 years away and it looks like not much has changed with age. Returning for the nine-episode revival are Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman and Sarah Chalke, along with new additions Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Rose Kenney.

To say the series picks up where things left off would be a bit of a lie. Roseanne ended by revealing much of the series had been fiction, written by Roseanne Conner as a memoir. Some of the series finale revelations included Dan had died, Jackie was a lesbian and Roseanne's daughters were really with the opposite husbands. Well, Dan's alive now. Everything will be addressed in the opening episode on Tuesday, March 27.

Photos

Roseanne Returns: Go Behind the Scenes of the ABC Revival

Gilbert, who returns as Darlene, also has a role behind the scenes as an executive producer. "She happened to call everybody, and everyone jumped on immediately because the timing just seemed right," Metcalf told E! News at the 2018 Golden Globes.

See your first look at the new episodes below.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

He's Alive!

The Roseanne series finale revealed a number of things about the show had been false, and they were just stories Roseanne Conner had written in her memoir. One of those changes was that Dan died. That will be addressed in the return.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Nasty Woman

Politics will play a role in the new nine-episodes of Roseanne, as you can see from the picture of Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) wearing a "Nasty Woman" shirt.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Family Dinner

The iconic Roseanne theme song returns with the show and the Conners still eat around that table together

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

All the Laughs

Look closely at the picture and you'll see the medications Roseanne and Dan Conner are now on.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Sister, Sister

Roseanne Barr and Laurie Metcalf return as sisters Roseanne Conner and Jackie Harris. Looks like not much has changed here.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Cheers

There's still beer in the Conner family's garage.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

A Tale of Two Beckys

Lecy Goranson, Becky No. 1, and Sarah Chalke, Becky No. 2, will bot return for the revival and factor into each other's storylines.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Granny Rose

The new kids call Roseanne Barr's character Granny Rose now.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Love Birds

Dan and Roseanne, still going strong.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

The Couch

Looks like the Conner family has the same couch AND the same blanket.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

A Growing Family

While all your old favorites are back, the Conner family has grown in the 20 years since the show ended.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

The Garage

Not much has changed at the Conner's house, as you can see from this photo of the infamous garage.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Roseanne (Roseanne Barr)

There wouldn't be Roseanne without Roseanne Barr. That's a simple fact.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Jackie (Laurie Metcalf)

It wouldn't be Roseanne without three-time Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf back as Jackie Harris, Roseanne's sister.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Dan (John Goodman)

Yes, Dan Conner lives. But you'll have to tune in to the March 27th premiere to find out how Roseanne revives John Goodman's character.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Becky (Lecy Goranson)

Becky No. 1 is back! Lecy Goranson played the role of Roseanne and Dan's oldest daughter on and off during the show's nine-season run. She left the show to attend college and eventually returned, sharing the role with Sarah Chalke.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Darlene (Sara Gilbert)

Sara Gilbert returns to Roseanne as Darlene and behind the scenes as an executive producer. Gilbert was instrumental in reviving the show.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

D.J. (Michael Fishman)

Michael Fishman returns to Roseanne as D.J., but he's not the annoying little brother any longer. D.J. has served overseas.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Andrea (Sarah Chalke)

Sarah Chalke played Becky Conner for a time during the original series. She returns, this time as Andrea, a woman who hires Becky (Lecy Goranson) to be her surrogate.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Harris (Emma Rose Kenney)

Shameless star Emma Kenney joins the Conner family as Harris, Darlene's (Sara Gilbert) daughter.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Mary (Jayden Rey)

Jayden Rey plays Mary, the daughter of D.J. Conner (Michael Fishman). Her other acting work includes Unforgettable.

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

ABC

Mark (Ames McNamara)

Ames McNamara plays Mark, Darlene's son. He's named after his late uncle, played by Glenn Quinn in the original series.

Other familiar faces returning to Roseanne include Johnny Galecki, Estelle ParsonsSandra Bernhard, James Pickens Jr.Natalie West and Adilah Barnes.

Roseanne returns on Tuesday, March 27.

