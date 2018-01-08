Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Confirm Their Engagement: "We Feel Incredibly Lucky"

At long last, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have confirmed their engagement.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," Paltrow and Falchuk said in a joint statement Monday (via ABC's Good Morning America). The couple announced their engagement in Goop's Sex and Love issue, out Tuesday.

Why did Paltrow decide to get remarried? "Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," she said. "I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

Paltrow met Falchuk on the set of Glee, shortly after her "conscious uncoupling" from Coldplay's Chris Martin in 2014. Rumors of an engagement to Falchuk began circulating in November 2017, though neither star confirmed the news until today. "Gwyneth and Chris are great friends and on very good terms," a source told E! News late last month. "They only want the best for one another and are very supportive. They have moved on from being married into this new phase of their life. It's unconventional, but it works. They made a commitment to always put their kids first and do what's best for them and that's exactly what they are doing."