Time to Celebrate! Stars Let Loose at the 2018 Golden Globes After-Parties

Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Shawn Levy, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

With the 2018 Golden Globes officially over, it was time for the partying to begin. 

As soon as host Seth Meyers signed off on the highly anticipated night, the dining room of famous faces headed out into Los Angeles for an array of after-party options. Donning their dazzling ensembles, the celebrated men and women hit the town—many with their golden statues in tow—to mingle with friends and toast to a job well done. 

Of course, no party would be complete without some snacks, cocktails and tunes. Over at the CAA after-party, stars like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban helped themselves to the In-N-Out food bar while Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke were spotted toasting each other. Out on the dance floor, Chris HemsworthMatt DamonSalma Hayek and Halle Berry were busy getting their groove on to tunes by Usher and Drake

The music came in handy for Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek who made their grand entrance into Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party dancing to Madonna's hit, "Vogue."

It was a fun evening for the youngsters, too. The stars of Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp, were spotted taking silly group photos together inside Netflix's after-party. 

Overall, it was a night fit for celebration—and Hollywood did just that. Check out more photos from inside the star-studded after-parties below:

Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Stone, Billie Jean King, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Stone & Billie Jean King

The celebrated women were smiling from ear to ear at the Golden Globe Awards cocktail reception. 

Mariah Carey, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mariah Carey

The songstress flashed a smile inside the Golden Globe Awards reception. 

Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon

The blockbuster actors caught up inside Amazon Studios' Golden Globes after-party. 

Gisele Schmidt, Gary Oldman, Charlie John Oldman, Gulliver Flynn Oldman, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gisèle Schmidt, Gary Oldman, Charlie John Oldman & Gulliver Flynn Oldman

The Darkest Hour winner shared a happy moment with his wife and two sons at Focus Features' Golden Globes after-party. 

Joe Keery, Maika Monroe, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for InStyle

Joe Keery & Maika Monroe

The Stranger Things star and actress stepped out together at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party. 

Nicole Kidman, Nancy Lesser, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman & Nancy Lesser

The Golden Globe winner and HBO executive sweetly embraced at HBO's Golden Globes after-party. 

Emilia Clarke, Andy Samberg, 2018 Golden Globes, Party Pics

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke & Andy Samberg

The Game of Thrones actress and comedian were all smiles at HBO's Golden Globes after-party. 

