Time to Celebrate! Stars Let Loose at the 2018 Golden Globes After-Parties

With the 2018 Golden Globes officially over, it was time for the partying to begin.
As soon as host Seth Meyers signed off on the highly anticipated night, the dining room of famous faces headed out into Los Angeles for an array of after-party options. Donning their dazzling ensembles, the celebrated men and women hit the town—many with their golden statues in tow—to mingle with friends and toast to a job well done.
Of course, no party would be complete without some snacks, cocktails and tunes. Over at the CAA after-party, stars like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban helped themselves to the In-N-Out food bar while Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke were spotted toasting each other. Out on the dance floor, Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Halle Berry were busy getting their groove on to tunes by Usher and Drake.
The music came in handy for Ashley Judd and Salma Hayek who made their grand entrance into Warner Bros. and InStyle's after-party dancing to Madonna's hit, "Vogue."
It was a fun evening for the youngsters, too. The stars of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp, were spotted taking silly group photos together inside Netflix's after-party.
Overall, it was a night fit for celebration—and Hollywood did just that. Check out more photos from inside the star-studded after-parties below:
The celebrated women were smiling from ear to ear at the Golden Globe Awards cocktail reception.
The songstress flashed a smile inside the Golden Globe Awards reception.
The blockbuster actors caught up inside Amazon Studios' Golden Globes after-party.
The Darkest Hour winner shared a happy moment with his wife and two sons at Focus Features' Golden Globes after-party.
The Stranger Things star and actress stepped out together at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.
The Golden Globe winner and HBO executive sweetly embraced at HBO's Golden Globes after-party.
The Game of Thrones actress and comedian were all smiles at HBO's Golden Globes after-party.
