Candid Moments at the 2018 Golden Globes With Zac Efron, Margot Robbie, Oprah Winfrey and More Stars

The 2018 Golden Globes was a televised celebration of the biggest achievements in film and television. But a lot that happened inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel that viewers didn't get to see.

For one thing, there were countless celebrity photo ops. Margot Robbie posed with Zac Efron and Tonya Harding for house photographers, while Rita Wilson used her iPhone to take a selfie with Tom Hanks. Before accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award (and delivering a rousing speech), Oprah Winfrey documented the historic moment by posing with Ava DuVernay and Gayle King.

Many actors, including The Crown's Claire Foy and Matt Smith, pointed to their Time's Up pins.

See more candid moments from the 75th Annual Golden Globes on NBC: