The Internet Wants Oprah to Run for President in 2020 After Golden Globes Speech

Oprah for presideeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeent! Get that lady to the O-val office, stat!

After her inspiring speech while accepting the Cecille B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes, Oprah's fans have made one thing clear—they want Miss O to run for President in 2020—and they quickly hopped on Twitter to make their feelings clear on the information superhighway on Sunday night.

During her acceptance speech, Oprah received not one but three standing ovations in the annual award. She stirred the masses in the audience and online when the famously inspirational speaker spoke against sexual assault and harassment of women and in support of the Time's Up Initiative.

The former queen of daytime TV said, "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up."

Oprah then said, "I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!" she later said, drawing her third standing ovation. "And when that new day final dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me Too' again!"

Before she could finish her rousing speech, the Internet had broken out in cheers, tears and hurrays with people from all over calling for Lady O to run for president in 2020.

Check out all the tweets pleading to the skies above to get Ms. Winfrey in the White House come 2020...