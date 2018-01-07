Golden Globes 2018: Best Celeb Moments You Didn't See on TV

When the cameras are off, just aren't quick enough or are simply not available—E! News is there.
The 2018 Golden Globes aired live on NBC on Sunday from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. During the show, we spotted some rather adorable and often hilarious moments that occurred that ensued behind the scenes, on the red carpet and in the ballroom, which you didn't see on TV.
Before the show...
On the red carpet, a woman whispered to Shailene Woodley that Ashley Judd, who played her mother in Divergent, was nearby. Woodley looked overwhelmed and emotional. She waited for Judd to finish a press interview and then greeted her. The two embraced for a long time and Woodley was seen whispering into Judd's ear. When they finished hugging, Woodley was seen with tears in her eyes. Judd then kissed her hand and Woodley asked to take a photo together.
Also on the red carpet, Judd, Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and Eva Longoria greeted each other with lots of hugs and kisses and asked Witherspoon's husband Jim Toth to take a photo of the four of them.
Witherspoon and Longoria entered the ballroom holding hands and Meryl Streep greeted them at the steps, flashing her Times Up pin. They excitedly hugged. Witherspoon then greeted Halle Berry who stood nearby. The women then walked down to their seats. Toth was later spotted trying to find the group and asked security for help.
Margot Robbie, nominated for her leading role in I, Tonya, walked in with her mother, who asked her, "Are you nervous?" She responded, "Yes, I am so nervous."
Gal Gadot had a bit of a problem getting into the ballroom. Security held her at the door for a while before she was allowed in.
Michelle Williams was organizing her table and wanted to make sure all the "girls sit together."
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman shared a sweet private moment together by the patio door to the ballroom. He wrapped his hand around her lower back as they whispered into each other's ears.
The Stranger Things Kids—Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink— sat together at one table with the rest of the cast and had a blast taking selfies and funny pics of each other.
E!
Streep greets Witherspoon and Longoria as they enter the ballroom and flashes her Times Up pin.
E! News
Witherspoon's husband Jim Toth takes a photo of the four on the red carpet.
E! News
The actresses, who played daughter and mother in the movie Divergent, have an emotional reunion on the red carpet.
Article continues below
E! News
This makes us weepy and craving Dauntless Cake!
E!
The two head out to the patio for a sweet private moment.
E!
The actress is seen standing while putting her shoes back on after taking them off momentarily.
Article continues below
E!
The actress looked and probably felt a lot more comfortable with her glasses on.
E!
The two sip drinks at an espresso station.
E!
The two are spotted at an after-party hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Article continues below
During the Show:
Angelina Jolie sat at a table in between her son Pax and Chris Hemsworth and the three enjoyed chatting. Later on, Pax enjoyed a plate of finger sandwiches, while his mom was spotted eating a Lindt chocolate truffle. She offered one to her but he declined. While Jolie chatted with other guests, Pax played with a photo.
When Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie for Big Little Lies, co-star Witherspoon shouted and threw her hands up in delight.
Natalie Portman and Stranger Things' Brown shared a hug and chatted, during which Portman told the child star that she is an "inspiration to her."
Portman sat with Williams and a pregnant America Ferrara. The three were spotted applying lipstick and eating Lindt truffles. During a commercial break, Portman went to get some hot food and brought a plate back for Ferrera, who gasped and brought her arms to her heart in gratitude.
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks walked through the ballroom and the actor turned to the people sitting at the table in the entry way, saying, "You guys have the best table here," drawing laughs and applause.
Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who play a couple on NBC's This Is Us, shared a cute moment, in which he put his arm around her chair as they whispered to each other.
Speaking of This Is Us, they're just like us; The entire cast were spotted playing with their phones at their table. Ventimiglia was seen showing a co-star a photo.
Ventimiglia and Jennifer Aniston shared a kiss on the cheek. She also kissed Emma Watson and Armie Hammer the same way. Aniston was later seen chatting withSam Rockwell, Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda, as well as Amanda Peet.
Aniston was later seen taking off her shoes and putting them back on. Hey, heels hurt! She also put on her glasses later in the evening.
While sitting with Bateman by the bar, Rockwell pointed very excitedly to Michael Keaton and said, "That's f--king Michael Keaton!"
Margot Robbie and Tonya Harding, the disgraced former Olympic skater the actress plays in I, Tonya, walked over to Hanks and Wilson and asked for a photo. The actor moved to take a selfie but Robbie then volunteers to take a pic of Harding standing in between the couple.
Robbie was later seen exchanging a hug with Emma Stone.
Hugh Grant and partner Anna Eberstein were seen at an espresso station, sipping out of tea cups. Many people approached the actor for photos.
Gadot, who arrived with her husband, and Jessica Chastain sat and chatted as the latter's husband held her from behind affectionately. The Wonder Woman star was seen sharing two hugs with Sairose Ronan and congratulating her on her win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for her role in Lady Bird. Gadot and her husband were later seen with their arms around each other while chatting with Seth Rogen.
After winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Big Little Lies, Kidman exited with an associate while carrying her statuette and cried tears of happiness.
Host Seth Meyers received especially loud laughs and applause for his marijuana and sexual harassment joke as well as his joke about Seth Rogen and North Korea.
Elisabeth Moss' win for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama for her role in The Handmaid's Tale drew a standing ovation.
Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was also nominated, looked upset when she lost and left the ballroom. She was later spotted out on the patio with a female friend, who had her arm around her. The two drank espresso and had a snack by the bar.
Oprah Winfrey and her A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay celebrated Winfrey's honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award, which she accepted with a speech that earned her three standing ovations, at their table. Duvernay poured the TV legend a glass of Champagne.
After the Show:
Streep went over to Winfrey and gave her a hug as Winfrey's longtime partner Stedman Graham watched.
Longoria asked Watson if she has a car and needs a ride. She told her where her car was and asked her to come with her.
Portman and Hemsworth had a Thor reunion; they were seen chatting, during which he asked her about the "'movie we almost did together."
Portman and James Franco, who starred together in the raunchy 2011 comedy film Your Highness, reunited and shared a hug. She told him, "thanks for everything," and said it was so good to see him.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel left with their arms wrapped around each other.
Zac Efron walked out the ballroom wearing sunglasses and a 100-watt smile. Girls screamed and yelled his name, asking for selfies. He waved and walked away.
At an after-party hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Drake and Kendall Jenner were spotted near each other with a group of people. The two arrived separately and hung out together for a bit before leaving at the same time. Inside the party, Jenner, who made an appearance at the Globes as a guest of Moët, danced and sipped on a FIJI water.