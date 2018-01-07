Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Is Engaged

Caitriona Balfe is officially off the market!

The Outlander actress is engaged! Balfe was spotted wearing a ring on that finger at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles and she confirmed the news to People. "It happened over the break. I'm very happy," she told the publication about the exciting news.

Though the actress keeps her personal life very private, she has been in a relationship with Tony McGill for years. The duo has made rare public appearances together throughout their time together and were also spotted showing some PDA on Instagram three years ago back in Jan. 2015.