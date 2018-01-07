Actress Ally Sheedy Slams James Franco During 2018 Golden Globes: Why Is He Allowed In?

Ally Sheedy questioned James Franco's place at the 2018 Golden Globes in a series of cryptic tweets posted Sunday night.

The actress, known for her roles in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire, alluded to Franco's alleged involvement in her decision to leave the entertainment industry. She also included #MeToo in a tweet referencing Franco and Christian Slater. She does not make specific claims against either man.

"Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya #goldenglobes," Sheedy wrote online.

Sheedy then tweeted, "Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo"