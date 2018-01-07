Actress Ally Sheedy Slams James Franco During 2018 Golden Globes: Why Is He Allowed In?
by
McKenna Aiello
|
Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 8:34 PM
Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Ally Sheedy questioned James Franco's place at the 2018 Golden Globes in a series of cryptic tweets posted Sunday night.
The actress, known for her roles in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire, alluded to Franco's alleged involvement in her decision to leave the entertainment industry. She also included #MeToo in a tweet referencing Franco and Christian Slater. She does not make specific claims against either man.
"Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya #goldenglobes," Sheedy wrote online.
Sheedy then tweeted, "Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo"
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Franco took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his performance in The Disaster Artist. In solidarity with the Time's Up movement, the 39-year-old actor wore the specially designed pin.
His win seemingly angered Sheedy, who concluded her Twitter message with, "James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business."
E! News has reached out to Sheedy's rep for comment. Franco has yet to address Sheedy's comments publicly.
In 2014, Franco directed Sheedy in an off-Broadway production of The Long Shrift. According to Sheedy's IMDb page, she last made a cameo appearance in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.
