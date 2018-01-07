Golden Globes 2018: Best Beauty

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Celebrities didn't hold back on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Globes.
Now that award season has begun, Hollywood A-listers are interpreting our favorite beauty trends in unique ways. The result: A red carpet full of jaw-dropping looks that make us excited for what's to come during the 2018 award season. Since many of the stars dressed in black in support of the Time's Up movement, hairstylists and makeup artists played a larger role in helping their clients stand out among the crowd. From trend-setting haircuts to standout lip colors, the beauty on the red carpet deserves its own award—take notes.
Just take Zoë Kravitz, who stunned with a pixie cut, a bold lip and statement earrings. Her high-gloss cut comes courtesy of longtime hairstylist Nikki Nelms. And, her makeup, created by celeb makeup artist Lisa Storey, which features red lipstick and green-toned eyeliner, makes the perfect impact atop of her simple yet glamorous black gown.
Ready to be inspired? Take a look at the epic beauty moments from the Golden Globes red carpet below!
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
This ponytail is worthy of the red carpet, but is also one of the most wearable styles at tonight's event.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Blackish star's head scarf is beautifully wrapped, making a major statement on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The shape and texture of the How to Get Away With Murder star's afro is worthy of its own award.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The actress was glowing on the red carpet, and we're pretty sure her highlighter had a lot to do with it.
REX/Shutterstock
The E! News host twisted plait is an eye-catching style on the carpet.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
The Disney actress' smokey, cat-eye and rose-tinted lip hue pair well with the glamour of the occasion.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The This Is Us star appeared at the Golden Globes with a "bobfro," created by celeb hairstylist Vernon Francois. His goal: To create a "clean and structured [style] with a touch of sass."
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Have you noticed that there isn't one strand on the E! News hosts' head out of place?
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actress' bubblegum pink lipstick instantly caught our eye as she walked the carpet. As she passed the cameras, we also noted that her hair makes a similar impact.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Big Little Lies actress used complimentary colors to stand out at the award ceremony.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The Master of None actress wears an up-do with tendrils hanging for an effortless look.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The star's short cut is a chic, yet unique, style on the carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
If you're wondering where the "boy brow" trend came from, take a look at Dave's bold brows. Paired with gentleman cut, his grooming was hard to miss.
MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The musician's perfectly symmetrical beard is grooming goals.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The E! News correspondent is the hostess with the mostest with bold blue makeup.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The This Is Us star's lip color is the star of her look and may be the lip hue standard for spring.
Venturelli/WireImage
The actress' brunette-to-blonde tresses combines sweet and sass to complement her leather-accented gown.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
This three-toned, pastel eyeshadow is a gorgeous pairing to her floral dress.
George Pimentel/WireImage
The actress' textured waves shine light on the beauty of her natural tresses.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The director's locks are twisted on one side, creating a look that drapes over one-shoulder.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The singer stuns with a high-gloss cut and effortless beard for his Golden Globes appearance.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The actress looking stunning with bright eyeshadow, wispy lashes and matching statement earrings.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The supermodel appeared in her signature beauty look: bone-straight hair, pink-toned cheeks and her flawless complexion. It works so well for her.
