Kelly Clarkson Finally Met Steve Carell at 2018 Golden Globes (It Was Painless)

Kelly Clarksonand Steve Carell came face-to-face at the 2018 Golden Globes, bringing a meme to life. And it was painless.

The actor had screamed her name in agony while getting his chest hair waxed on during a particularly difficult and popular scene in the 2005 comedy film The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

During the live broadcast of the Golden Globes on Sunday on NBC, Clarkson and Carell were filmed having a lively conversation inside the venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom, right before a commercial break.

Carell was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in Battle of the Sexes. He lost to James Franco, who won for his leading role in The Disaster Artist.

Clarkson and Keith Urbanco-presented the award for Best Original Song, which went to the writers of the song "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman.