The Bachelor: Winter Games Cast and Premiere Date Revealed: Find Out Who's Competing

Let the games begin!
No, we're not talking about the Winter Olympics; we're talking about The Bachelor: Winter Games, ABC's answer for counter-programming against the big event. Bachelor Nation's latest spinoff is set to premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 13, the network announced on Monday, with ABC also revealing the contestants from all over the world that will be competing in the ultimate game of love.
The four-episode TV event will feature alumni from international versions of the show, including Japan, Australia and Canada, as well as American fan-favorite Ben Higgins, Ashley Iaconetti and Dean Unglert. Plus, Trista and Ryan Sutter (aka one of the franchise's golden couples) will serve as grand marshals kicking off the festivities in the series premiere. Current Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and JoJo Fletcher will also make appearances.
Described as "a global celebration of unity and love," The Bachelor: Winter Games will find 26 singles (24 were announced so far) competing in winter sports and attempting to find love at Vermont's The Hermitage Club resort. Of course, Chris Harrison will serve as host, with ESPN SportsCenter anchor and sports journalist Hannah Storm, and KABC-TV sports anchor and correspondent Ashley Brewer also joining the team.
Wondering how exactly the show will work? We'll let ABC explain:
"Throughout the run of The Bachelor Winter Games, fans can expect twists and turns on and off the ski mountain, as well as romance, heartbreak, love and, of course, roses. The bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge. Romantic dates will test the bachelors' and bachelorettes' perseverance in pursuing relationships with one another while faced with language barriers and cultural differences, including some amusing issues with intimacy.
And now, here are the 24 confirmed contestants set to appear:
ABC
The season 20 Bachelor, who hosts a podcast with fellow Bach Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti, previously had his own spinoff, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After? on Freeform. (They broke up...so the question mark proved valid!)
ABC
The attorney from Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette last appeared on season two of Bachelor in Paradise.
ABC
Deanie Babies is set to join Winter Games after becoming a fan-favorite on Rachel Lindsay's season, only to receive some serious flack for his love triangle with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombardi on Bachelor in Paradise.
Article continues below
ABC
One of the most well-known members of Bachelor Nation after appearing on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelorette and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, Ashley I. is adding Winter Games to her resume. But will she be the first to cry?
ABC
Once considered a frontrunner to be the next Bachelor, Luke, JoJo Fletcher's third-place finisher, is making his first appearance in a Bachelor franchise spinoff.
ABC
Rachel Lindsay's third runner-up is set to put his physical fitness (he's a trainer) to the test.
Article continues below
ABC
Lesley, who appeared on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor, is set to compete after undergoing a preventive double mastectomy in April 2017.
ABC
One of Rachel Lindsay's contestants, Josiah, a lawyer, is remembered for accusing another suitor of shooting steroids into his nuts.
ABC
Famous for totally owning Juan Pablo Galavis after he dumped her in the finale and for talking to a raccoon on BIP, this is Clare's fourth outing in the franchise.
Article continues below
ABC
Who? He was on Rachel's season. Yes, really.
ABC
Coming from Down Under, Tiffany made headlines after she entered a romance with a fellow contestant after their Aussie season wrapped.
ABC
Courtney is another Aussie set to face off against former contestants.
Article continues below
ABC
Jenny competed on The Bachelor: Finland.
ABC
Benoit appeared on the Canadian version of The Bachelorette.
ABC
Kevin also appeared on The Bachelorette's Canadian cousin, eh!
Article continues below
ABC
The 21-year-old Yuki is from the first season of The Bachelor: Japan.
ABC
Rebecca comes from the Swedish version of The Bachelor's third season.
ABC
Another Swede set to compete!
Article continues below
ABC
Hallo, Christian!
ABC
Laura competed on the UK version of The Bachelor back in 2011.
ABC
Ally hails from the New Zealand franchise.
Article continues below
ABC
Lily is another Kiwi set to compete.
ABC
Zoe is representing the OG season of The Bachelor: China.
TV3
Jordan was unlucky in love when he was New Zealand's leading man in season two.
Article continues below
Yuki from season one of The Bachelor: Japan and Zoe from season one of The Bachelor: China will also be competing.
And fans can expect to see guest appearances from world champion and five-time U.S. figure skating pairs champions Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner, as well as figure skating legend Nancy Kerrigan.
The Bachelor: Winter Games premieres Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
The remaining episodes will then air as follows: Thursday, February 15; Tuesday, February 20, with the finale airing on Thursday, February 22. All episodes will air 8:00-10:01 p.m. EST.