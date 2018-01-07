Gary Oldman Wins First-Ever Golden Globe Award for Portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour

  By
  &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 8:04 PM

Gary Oldman, Gisele Schmidt, 2018 Golden Globes, Couples

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Congratulations to Gary Oldman!

The 59-year-old actor won his first-ever Golden Globe Award on Sunday. Oldman won the award for Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the film the Darkest Hour.

The actor was up against Phantom Thread's Daniel Day-Lewis, Roman J. Israel Esq.'s Denzel Washington, Call Me By Your Name's Timotheé Chalamet and The Post's Tom Hanks for the award.

During his speech, the actor said, "Well I feel very humbled and surprised to have been asked to this stage. I would like to congratulate my fellow nominees for your beautiful work, I am in very fine company this evening indeed."

The Darkest Hour

Jack English/Focus Features

After thanking the cast and crew on the Darkest Hour, Oldman thanked his wife, Gisele Schmidt, "who put up with my crazy for over a year."

He continued, "She would say to friends, I go to bed with Winston Churchill but I wake up with Gary Oldman...which I suppose is better than the other way around."

