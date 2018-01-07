Best Audience Reactions to Oprah's Cecille B. Demille Speech at the Golden Globes

No one can agree on anything these days, except for one thing—everyone loves Oprah! Seriously, just look at their faces!

The TV legend, media mogul and philanthropist was presented with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes and made history by becoming the first black woman to receive the honor.

During her acceptance speech, Oprah received not one but three standing ovations in the annual award presented to a person who has made "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment" as is named after its first recipient, director Cecil B. DeMille.

In Oprah's speech, she stirred the masses when the famously inspirational speaker spoke against sexual assault and harassment of women.

While clad in black, Oprah, like many women in the audience who were supporting the Time's Up Initiative by wearing black on the red carpet, said, "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up."

She continued and got her second standing ovation. "Their time is up!"

Photos

2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Oprah Winfrey, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Oprah then said to the crowd, "I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!" she later said, drawing her third standing ovation. "And when that new day final dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me Too' again!"

Lady O is used to getting standing Os—but she also got some amazing audience reactions to her speech.

From teary eyes to awe to admiration, celebs like Meryl Streep, Issa Rae, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell and more had the best reactions. 

Check 'em out...

Oprah Winfrey Reactions, 2018 Golden Globes

Viola Davis

The How to Get Away With Murder star was nothing but smiles when she watched Oprah accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Oprah Winfrey Reactions, 2018 Golden Globes

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw

The longtime couple looked on in awe as Oprah spoke to the masses.

Oprah Winfrey Reactions, 2018 Golden Globes

Octavia Spencer

The Shape of Water star quietly watches the star take the stage.

Oprah Winfrey Reactions, 2018 Golden Globes

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star is all about Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey Reactions, 2018 Golden Globes

NBC

Stedman Graham

Oprah's main squeeze since 1986 can't stop feeling what we all feel—love for his leading lady.

Oprah Winfrey Reactions, 2018 Golden Globes

Issa Rae

The Insecure star is beaming while she watches the actress and mogul speak to the crowd.

Oprah Winfrey Reactions, 2018 Golden Globes

Meryl Streep

The Oscar winner looks up admiringly at Lady O.

Oprah Winfrey Reactions, 2018 Golden Globes

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us star was on her feet applauding the former daytime talk show host.

Oprah Winfrey Reactions, 2018 Golden Globes

Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb

The couple can't stop smiling!

Oprah Winfrey Reactions, 2018 Golden Globes

Standing Ovation

The crowd rose to its feet three times during the impassioned speech.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

