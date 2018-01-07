Best Audience Reactions to Oprah's Cecille B. Demille Speech at the Golden Globes

No one can agree on anything these days, except for one thing—everyone loves Oprah! Seriously, just look at their faces!

The TV legend, media mogul and philanthropist was presented with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes and made history by becoming the first black woman to receive the honor.

During her acceptance speech, Oprah received not one but three standing ovations in the annual award presented to a person who has made "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment" as is named after its first recipient, director Cecil B. DeMille.

In Oprah's speech, she stirred the masses when the famously inspirational speaker spoke against sexual assault and harassment of women.

While clad in black, Oprah, like many women in the audience who were supporting the Time's Up Initiative by wearing black on the red carpet, said, "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up."

She continued and got her second standing ovation. "Their time is up!"