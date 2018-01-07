Lady Bird Wins Best Picture Comedy at 2018 Golden Globes

Tonight is Lady Bird's night to shine!

As presenters Michael Keaton and Alicia Vikander announced the winner for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy Sunday night at the 2018 Golden Globes, the crowd erupted in applause when Lady Bird won big.

While producer Eli Bush received the mic first when accepting the award, he quickly gave the stage to director and writer Greta Gerwig.

"Thank you so much. Thank you so much. Thank you to the HFPA," she shared with the audience. "Thank you to my producers, Eli Bush, Evelyn O'Neill, and Scott Rudin."

Greta continued, "Thank you to my beautiful cast. The goddesses, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf are incredible. And Timothee and Lucas and Beanie and Odeya and I have eight seconds left."