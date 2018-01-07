Big Little Lies Sweeps the 2018 Golden Globes With Best TV, Limited Series or TV Movie Win

The HBO series is taking home the trophy for the Best TV, Limited Series or TV Movie. The show's creator David E. Kelley and executive producer Reese Witherspoon accepted the award while a big portion of their cast and crew—including Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgård—filed in behind them, smiling from ear-to-ear.
Kelley began by thanking the show's director, Jean-Marc Vallée.
"He took the material into his heart, and more importantly, he delivered it from his heart elevating every page and every performance," Kelley said. "We're all so grateful."
He continued, "As for the cast, take a look at this cast. Many of which have already been honored, but two in particular are also ferocious producers. Nicole and Reese."
"This show is so much about the life we present to the world that could be very different than the life we live behind closed doors," she explained. "So I want to thank everyone who broke their silence this year and spoke up about abuse and harassment. You are so brave, and hopefully shows like this, more will be made so people out there who are feeling silenced by harassment, discrimination, abuse, time is up. We see you. We hear you. And we will tell your stories. Thank you."
The show was up against fierce competition, beating out Fargo (FX), Feud: Bette and Joan (FX), The Sinner (USA Network) and Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV).
The HBO show has also won in every other category it was nominated in tonight. Kidman won for Best Actress in a TV, Limited Series or TV movie, while Skarsgård and Dern won for their supporting roles.
Both Kidman and Dern used their platforms to express powerful messages.
Kidman focused on the power of women, thanking Witherspoon for working with her to create such a great series. "We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other. And I love you," she said.
Dern, on the other hand, supported the women who've spoken out about their experiences with sexual harassment and encouraged others to do the same.
"Many of us were taught not to tattle. It was a culture of silencing that was normalized," she said. "I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but promote restorative justice. May we also please protect and employ them. May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture's new North Star."
