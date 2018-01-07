Timothée Chalamet Just Realized He's Sitting Next to Tonya Harding at the 2018 Golden Globes

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 7:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sterling K. Brown, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Sterling K. Brown Gets Love From This Is Us' Little Randall After Golden Globe Win

ESC: Golden Globes Trends, Suiting

3 Red Carpet Trends We Love From Golden Globes 2018

Tonya Harding, Tommy Wisseau, 2018 Golden Globes

Tonya Harding and Tommy Wiseau Make for One Dynamic Duo at the 2018 Golden Globes

Tonya Harding, Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet

NBC

Timothée Chalamet couldn't believe who he was sitting next to at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Allison Janney had just won the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in I, Tonya when she pointed out to the audience that the real Tonya Harding was in the room. When she made the announcement, cameras panned to Tonya, who was sitting at Janney's table.

In the background of the camera's shot of Harding, you could see Chalamet. And the cameras actually captured the exact moment the Call Me By Your Name actor realized who he was sitting next to.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Twitter user @silkysheets then shared the priceless moment on social media, tweeting, "timothée realizing THE tonya harding is sitting right next to him is a mood." Chalamet looks completely shocked!

Take a look at the pictures of his reaction above!

Chalamet is nominated at the 2018 Golden Globes for his work in Call Me By Your Name.

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," today at 6 p.m. in CA

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Apple News , Top Stories , Golden Globes , Awards , 2018 Golden Globes
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.