Hugh Jackman Looks Bewildered as James Franco Beats Him to Win Golden Globe

The 2018 Golden Globes aired lived on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday and hosted by Seth Meyers .

Both Franco and Jackman have won Golden Globes before.

truly feeling REFRESHED by this look from hugh jackman @ james franco pic.twitter.com/r2KYyyq4pu

As Franco made his speech, during which he brought up the man he plays in The Disaster Artist, The Room's writer/director/actor Tommy Wiseau , Jackman was caught on camera sitting at his table and looking positively bewildered.

Hugh Jackman did not look happy losing a Golden Globe Award to James Franco .

