Hugh Jackman Looks Bewildered as James Franco Beats Him to Win Golden Globe

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 7:06 PM

Hugh Jackman did not look happy losing a Golden Globe Award to James Franco.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Franco won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in The Disaster Artist, beating Jackman, who was nominated for The Greatest ShowmanSteve Carrell for Battle of the Sexes, Ansel Elgort for Baby Driver and Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out.

As Franco made his speech, during which he brought up the man he plays in The Disaster ArtistThe Room's writer/director/actor Tommy Wiseau, Jackman was caught on camera sitting at his table and looking positively bewildered.

Naturally, Jackman's photographed reaction went viral.

Both Franco and Jackman have won Golden Globes before.

The 2018 Golden Globes aired lived on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday and hosted by Seth Meyers.

